Base Protocol (BASE) Trading Up 24.8% This Week

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One Base Protocol coin can now be bought for about $2.06 or 0.00003550 BTC on exchanges. Base Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.47 million and approximately $89,935.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded 24.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Base Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00065510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00019620 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00070205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $441.26 or 0.00761279 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.55 or 0.00094104 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,373.83 or 0.07545897 BTC.

About Base Protocol

Base Protocol is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 1,714,454 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,811 coins. Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Base Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Base Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Base Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Base Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Base Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.