Barrington Research Comments on CuriosityStream Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CURI)

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) – Barrington Research upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for CuriosityStream in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.52). Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for CuriosityStream’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CURI. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley downgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.13.

Shares of CuriosityStream stock opened at $15.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.48. CuriosityStream has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $24.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURI. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter valued at $586,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter valued at $1,642,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter valued at $403,000. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

