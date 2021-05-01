Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Short Interest Update

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the March 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:BTDPY opened at $21.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.87 and a 200-day moving average of $18.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Barratt Developments has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $23.86.

BTDPY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Barratt Developments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Barratt Developments from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

