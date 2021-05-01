Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SBGSY. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of SBGSY stock opened at $31.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.41. Schneider Electric S.E. has a one year low of $16.15 and a one year high of $33.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.36 and its 200 day moving average is $29.34.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.6113 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Schneider Electric S.E.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.75%.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

