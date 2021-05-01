Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY)

Posted by on May 1st, 2021 // Comments off

London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LNSTY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

LNSTY stock opened at $25.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.91 and a 200-day moving average of $29.25. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12-month low of $22.99 and a 12-month high of $35.17.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services Â- LCH, Post Trade Services Â- CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY)

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.