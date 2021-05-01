Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY)

London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LNSTY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

LNSTY stock opened at $25.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.91 and a 200-day moving average of $29.25. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12-month low of $22.99 and a 12-month high of $35.17.

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services Â- LCH, Post Trade Services Â- CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other.

