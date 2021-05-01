Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Danske lowered Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alfa Laval AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.00.

OTCMKTS:ALFVY opened at $33.66 on Wednesday. Alfa Laval AB has a 12-month low of $17.36 and a 12-month high of $36.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.96.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a $0.6426 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. Alfa Laval AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is 35.51%.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

