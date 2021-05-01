Barclays Raises Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Price Target to $500.00

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its price target increased by Barclays from $445.00 to $500.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ROP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $447.67.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $446.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $413.58 and its 200-day moving average is $409.30. Roper Technologies has a 1 year low of $333.22 and a 1 year high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.24%.

In related news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at $17,457,382.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROP. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 111.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 540.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after acquiring an additional 16,184 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,770,000. Codex Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,938,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 340.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

