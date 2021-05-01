Barclays Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) a €50.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €45.64 ($53.69).

Shares of FRE stock opened at €40.88 ($48.09) on Wednesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 12 month high of €80.00 ($94.12). The business’s 50 day moving average is €37.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is €37.07.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

