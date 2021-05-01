Bank of Stockton Has $215,000 Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Bank of Stockton reduced its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.08.

NYSE:ES opened at $86.22 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $73.61 and a one year high of $96.66. The company has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.00 and a 200-day moving average of $86.91.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.86%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

