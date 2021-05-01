Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Stock Position Decreased by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 85.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,185 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,169 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 22.2% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BMO. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from $106.50 to $112.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cannonball Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.44.

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $94.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.47 and its 200-day moving average is $78.05. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $43.26 and a 52-week high of $95.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.8402 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.12%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

