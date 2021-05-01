Bank of Hawaii Co. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $5.05 Per Share (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) – DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Hawaii in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will post earnings of $5.05 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.45.

BOH opened at $90.89 on Thursday. Bank of Hawaii has a one year low of $48.77 and a one year high of $99.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.87.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is 48.20%.

In other news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien sold 5,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $464,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,724.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

