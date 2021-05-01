Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Insider Sells $40,755.00 in Stock

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $40,755.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,902,918.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.97. Bancroft Fund Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.92 and a 52-week high of $36.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bancroft Fund by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bancroft Fund by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Bancroft Fund by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 9,178 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Bancroft Fund during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in Bancroft Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. 24.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bancroft Fund

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

