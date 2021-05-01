Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Insider Sells $40,755.00 in Stock

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $40,755.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,902,918.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.97. Bancroft Fund Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.92 and a 52-week high of $36.33.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.
About Bancroft Fund
Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.
