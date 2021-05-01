Banco Santander (BME:SAN) PT Set at €3.40 by Credit Suisse Group

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) has been assigned a €3.40 ($4.00) price target by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

SAN has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €3.50 ($4.12) price target on Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.30 ($3.88) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.85 ($3.35) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.30 ($5.06) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €3.04 ($3.57).

Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a fifty-two week high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, used vehicle finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; various cards; debt capital market services; and insurance products.

