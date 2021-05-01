Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Banc of California in a research report issued on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Banc of California’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Banc of California had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson increased their price target on Banc of California from $20.50 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Banc of California from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Banc of California currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.08.

NYSE BANC opened at $17.90 on Thursday. Banc of California has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $21.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $905.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.21, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

In related news, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 27,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.42 per share, for a total transaction of $501,024.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,881.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

