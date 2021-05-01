Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Stake Boosted by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BKR. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth $27,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth $41,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKR opened at $20.08 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.57.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKR. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. COKER & PALMER raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.97.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $971,133,622.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $232,534.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

