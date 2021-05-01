AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Stock Holdings Lowered by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in AZZ were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in AZZ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in AZZ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in AZZ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AZZ in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AZZ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AZZ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of AZZ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

In related news, COO Bryan Lee Stovall sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $126,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,251.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson sold 3,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total transaction of $171,973.67. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,060 shares of company stock valued at $456,853. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AZZ opened at $52.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.90. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.43 and a beta of 1.56. AZZ Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.04 and a 1 year high of $56.74.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $195.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.67 million. AZZ had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 8.20%. AZZ’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 26th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Metal Coatings.

