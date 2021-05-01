Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rehovot, Israel. “

Get Ayala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Noble Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ayala Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.20.

NASDAQ:AYLA opened at $10.63 on Tuesday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $28.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day moving average is $12.61.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.68 million. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 625.24% and a negative net margin of 850.81%. Research analysts forecast that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Roni Mamluk sold 33,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $617,137.38.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.11% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ayala Pharmaceuticals (AYLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.