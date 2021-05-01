Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%.
Shares of AX traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.15. 426,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,043. Axos Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.14 and a fifty-two week high of $54.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
In other news, Director Mosich Nick sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $351,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,227.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 13,070 shares of company stock valued at $590,429 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.
About Axos Financial
Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.
