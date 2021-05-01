Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Raised to Buy at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $54.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson increased their price target on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Axos Financial stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.15. 426,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,043. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Axos Financial has a 52-week low of $17.14 and a 52-week high of $54.36.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axos Financial will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mosich Nick sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $351,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,227.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 13,070 shares of company stock worth $590,429 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Axos Financial by 804.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

