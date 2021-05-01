Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) PT Raised to $37.00

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.02% from the company’s current price.

AXTA has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.62.

AXTA stock opened at $31.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.56. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $32.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 79.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $561,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Arnhold LLC raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 510,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,111,000 after buying an additional 87,572 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 248,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,352,000 after buying an additional 59,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

