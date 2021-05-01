Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.71-0.77 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.7-5.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.66 billion.Avnet also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to 0.710-0.770 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVT. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Avnet from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Avnet from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.40.

NASDAQ AVT opened at $43.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.01. Avnet has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $44.92. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -48.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Avnet had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. Avnet’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Avnet will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In other Avnet news, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $173,373.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avnet stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

