Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.71-0.77 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.7-5.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.66 billion.Avnet also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to 0.710-0.770 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVT. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Avnet from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avnet from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Shares of AVT opened at $43.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -48.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. Avnet has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $44.92.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Avnet had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avnet will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

In related news, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $173,373.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avnet stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

