Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avient had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE AVNT traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $50.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,779. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Avient has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $51.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.18 and its 200 day moving average is $42.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is 50.30%.

AVNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Avient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Avient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.64.

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

