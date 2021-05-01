Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) will post $0.75 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Avaya’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. Avaya posted earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 241.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avaya will report full-year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.57 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on AVYA shares. BWS Financial upped their target price on Avaya from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Avaya in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Avaya from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Avaya from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Avaya from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.27.

In related news, CEO James M. Chirico sold 304,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $9,986,583.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,130,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,068,034.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Avaya by 905.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avaya in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Avaya in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000.

Shares of AVYA stock opened at $28.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.72. Avaya has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.39.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

