Avangrid (AGR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Avangrid to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:AGR opened at $50.90 on Friday. Avangrid has a one year low of $38.78 and a one year high of $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is 81.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AGR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

