AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stake Lowered by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in AutoZone by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,899,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 197.3% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,464.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $982.30 and a one year high of $1,524.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,407.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,236.55.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total transaction of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares in the company, valued at $4,560,407.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total transaction of $14,062,725.00. Insiders have sold 27,673 shares of company stock valued at $35,119,737 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,395.00 to $1,562.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,505.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,423.23.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

