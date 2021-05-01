AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Raised to Buy at Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has $120.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AutoNation from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price objective on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoNation has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.22.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AN stock opened at $102.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. AutoNation has a 1 year low of $31.88 and a 1 year high of $104.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.50.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoNation will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 3,270 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $254,961.90. In the last quarter, insiders sold 423,995 shares of company stock valued at $39,345,459. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AN. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 275.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.