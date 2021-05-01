AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Raised to Buy at Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has $120.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AutoNation from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price objective on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoNation has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.22.
AN stock opened at $102.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. AutoNation has a 1 year low of $31.88 and a 1 year high of $104.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.50.
In other news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 3,270 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $254,961.90. In the last quarter, insiders sold 423,995 shares of company stock valued at $39,345,459. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AN. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 275.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.
About AutoNation
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
