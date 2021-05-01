AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) EVP C Coleman Edmunds Sells 17,970 Shares

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 17,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $1,843,362.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,687,493.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
C Coleman Edmunds also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 3rd, C Coleman Edmunds sold 6,540 shares of AutoNation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total transaction of $522,219.00.
- On Wednesday, February 24th, C Coleman Edmunds sold 3,270 shares of AutoNation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $254,961.90.
Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $102.48 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.88 and a 1-year high of $104.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.50.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 275.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.22.
About AutoNation
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
