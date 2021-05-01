AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) EVP C Coleman Edmunds Sells 17,970 Shares

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 17,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $1,843,362.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,687,493.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

C Coleman Edmunds also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 3rd, C Coleman Edmunds sold 6,540 shares of AutoNation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total transaction of $522,219.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, C Coleman Edmunds sold 3,270 shares of AutoNation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $254,961.90.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $102.48 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.88 and a 1-year high of $104.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.50.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 275.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.22.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

