Automatic Data Processing, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.95 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $5.95 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.90. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.48 EPS.
Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.
ADP opened at $186.99 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $127.31 and a twelve month high of $197.28. The firm has a market cap of $80.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.57.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.
In other news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,659,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,406,751,000 after acquiring an additional 107,267 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,082,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,305,160,000 after purchasing an additional 351,860 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,156,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,965,809,000 after purchasing an additional 33,162 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,182,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,943,000 after buying an additional 109,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,087,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,838,000 after buying an additional 167,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.
About Automatic Data Processing
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
Read More: Moving Average (MA)
Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.