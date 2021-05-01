Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Short Interest Up 70.7% in April

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, a growth of 70.7% from the March 31st total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 271,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of ATDRY stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,645. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.97. Auto Trader Group has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $2.17.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on ATDRY. Peel Hunt raised shares of Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Auto Trader Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.