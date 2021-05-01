Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Short Interest Up 70.7% in April

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, a growth of 70.7% from the March 31st total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 271,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of ATDRY stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,645. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.97. Auto Trader Group has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $2.17.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATDRY. Peel Hunt raised shares of Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Auto Trader Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

