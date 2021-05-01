Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund cut its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the third quarter valued at $927,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 37.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 28.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,025,000 after purchasing an additional 28,081 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the third quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 3,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.92.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $103.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $84.59 and a one year high of $107.02.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $914.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.11 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

