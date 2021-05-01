Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Raised to $285.00 at Mizuho

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $270.00 to $285.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Atlassian from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlassian has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $253.35.

NASDAQ TEAM traded up $9.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $237.56. 3,070,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,419,070. The company has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of -131.25, a PEG ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $146.06 and a 52-week high of $262.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.36 and its 200-day moving average is $225.37.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 231.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,778,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,947 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,650,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,951,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its position in Atlassian by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 850,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,289,000 after buying an additional 394,732 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,703,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $866,045,000 after acquiring an additional 384,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

