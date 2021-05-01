Atlas Private Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Atlas Private Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $75,198,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 557,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,608,000 after purchasing an additional 319,736 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,523,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 144.3% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 296,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,516,000 after buying an additional 174,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 168,873.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 170,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,223,000 after buying an additional 170,562 shares during the last quarter.

SCHA opened at $102.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.65. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $53.51 and a 12-month high of $105.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

