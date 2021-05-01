Atlas Private Wealth Management Purchases 115 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 37.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZTS. Raymond James upgraded Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.08.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 7,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,746 shares of company stock worth $2,635,714 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis stock opened at $173.03 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $176.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $82.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.34, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

