Atlas Private Wealth Management Has $36,000 Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Atlas Private Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

TT opened at $173.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $73.73 and a 52-week high of $177.20. The firm has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.19 and its 200-day moving average is $150.88.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 37.05%.

In other news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on TT. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.63.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

