Atlantic Power (AT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter. Atlantic Power had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. On average, analysts expect Atlantic Power to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Atlantic Power alerts:

Atlantic Power stock opened at $3.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.51. The company has a market cap of $272.09 million, a P/E ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 0.45. Atlantic Power has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $3.06.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Atlantic Power from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.37.

Atlantic Power Company Profile

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio consisted of twenty-one operating projects with an aggregate electric generating capacity of approximately 1,723 megawatts on a gross ownership basis and approximately 1,327 MW on a net ownership basis across eleven states in the United States and two provinces in Canada.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.