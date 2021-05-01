Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.00-10.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.73. The company issued revenue guidance of +40-50% to $2.47-2.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.09 billion.Atkore also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 10.000-10.700 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Atkore from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Atkore in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Atkore from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atkore currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.00.

ATKR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.28. The stock had a trading volume of 875,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,003. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 2.47. Atkore has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $81.00.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $639.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.80 million. Atkore had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 47.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share.

In other Atkore news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $108,870.00. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

