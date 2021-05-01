Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $76.88, but opened at $81.00. Atkore shares last traded at $77.31, with a volume of 2,257 shares trading hands.

The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.96. Atkore had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 47.96%. The business had revenue of $639.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Atkore alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Atkore from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Atkore in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Atkore from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

In other Atkore news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $108,870.00. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 247.3% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 29,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 20,847 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Atkore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $834,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atkore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atkore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.88 and its 200 day moving average is $50.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 2.47.

Atkore Company Profile (NYSE:ATKR)

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.