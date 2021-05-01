Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Releases Earnings Results

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.96, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atkore had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 47.96%. The company had revenue of $639.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE ATKR traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.28. 875,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,003. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Atkore has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $81.00.

In related news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $108,870.00. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ATKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Atkore from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Atkore in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Atkore from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

