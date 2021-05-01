Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.96 EPS

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.96, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $639.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.80 million. Atkore had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 47.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share.

ATKR stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.28. 875,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,003. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.95. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 2.47. Atkore has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $81.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATKR. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Atkore from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Atkore from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Atkore in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atkore currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

In other news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $108,870.00. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

