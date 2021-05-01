Atari Token (ATRI) Market Cap Hits $186.57 Million

Atari Token (CURRENCY:ATRI) traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Atari Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000733 BTC on major exchanges. Atari Token has a total market cap of $186.57 million and $1.20 million worth of Atari Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Atari Token has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00070623 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00020042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.51 or 0.00068333 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $501.39 or 0.00867228 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00049448 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.38 or 0.00095796 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,923.50 or 0.08515872 BTC.

Atari Token Profile

Atari Token (CRYPTO:ATRI) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2020. Atari Token’s total supply is 1,975,082,183 coins and its circulating supply is 440,298,860 coins. The official website for Atari Token is www.atarichain.com . Atari Token’s official Twitter account is @atari

According to CryptoCompare, “ATARI Chain, Ltd, incorporated in Gibraltar, is responsible for the governance and ecosystem development of the ATARI Network of smart platforms using the ATARI Token. The ATARI Token is the utility and governance token for the ATARI Network. The ATARI Token serves as a medium of exchange within the ATARI Network for various ATARI goods and services, including those of ATARI’s partners. The ATARI Token is also used for rewards, staking incentives and ecosystem development programs. The objective is for the ATARI Token to become the utility token of reference for the videogame industry, either as an in-game token or as a utility token for exchanges of services or products between individuals and/or companies. The ATARI Token may also be collateralized to mint ATARI USD, a stable USD pegged cryptocurrency which can be used in-game on various ATARI platforms, including the ATARI Casino and partnerships within the ATARI Universe. On October 16, 2020, The Atari Group announced the details for a public sale of the Atari Token on the Bitcoin.com Exchange. On November 2, 2020, The Atari Group announced the early closing of the public sale and the start of the trading of the Atari Token (ATRI) on Bitcoin.com Exchange as early as November 2, 2020. This public sale and the listing constitute two very important milestones for the Atari blockchain project, providing liquidity to the token holders, and paving the way for future collaborations and the development of the Atari blockchain eco-system. “

Buying and Selling Atari Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atari Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atari Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atari Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

