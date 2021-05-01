AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) PT Set at GBX 6,800 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price objective on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,850 ($115.63) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 8,886.25 ($116.10).

Shares of AZN opened at GBX 7,715 ($100.80) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7,273.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7,581.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.24. The company has a market capitalization of £101.28 billion and a PE ratio of 43.94. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 52-week high of £101.20 ($132.22).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of GBX 137.40 ($1.80) per share. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $69.60. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.60%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

