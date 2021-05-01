Assura (LON:AGR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $74.64

Assura Plc (LON:AGR)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 74.64 ($0.98) and traded as high as GBX 74.64 ($0.98). Assura shares last traded at GBX 74.45 ($0.97), with a volume of 4,738,651 shares changing hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Assura from GBX 87 ($1.14) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 83.75 ($1.09).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 72.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 74.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.01.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of GBX 0.71 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Assura’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.83%.

In other Assura news, insider Jayne Cottam sold 78,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97), for a total transaction of £58,319.40 ($76,194.67). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 606 shares of company stock valued at $44,835.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

