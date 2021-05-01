Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,764 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in PPL were worth $9,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,070,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,500,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,835,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in PPL by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,110,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,310,000 after purchasing an additional 332,623 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in PPL during the first quarter valued at $6,901,000. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $30.94. The company has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.84 and its 200 day moving average is $28.28.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.