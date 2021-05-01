Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 85.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 425,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,469,011 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in News were worth $10,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of News in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in News during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in News during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in News during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in News during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NWSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $26.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. News Co. has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $27.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.51.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. News’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

