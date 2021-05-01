Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 83.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 696,550 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in CSX were worth $13,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $666,341,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $593,993,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,879,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $442,839,000 after purchasing an additional 250,539 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CSX by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,787,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in CSX by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,568,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,814,000 after purchasing an additional 578,571 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.70.

CSX opened at $100.75 on Friday. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $103.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 17,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $1,771,973.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,408,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 36,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total transaction of $3,743,950.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,321.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,996 shares of company stock valued at $8,644,126 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.