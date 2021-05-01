Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 4,684.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,580 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.12% of AMERCO worth $14,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AMERCO by 307.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 57 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AMERCO by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMERCO alerts:

Shares of AMERCO stock opened at $596.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.87. AMERCO has a fifty-two week low of $265.10 and a fifty-two week high of $657.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $607.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $489.74.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $9.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.08 by $2.25. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. AMERCO had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 12.49%. AMERCO’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 29.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Respino Laurence J. De sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 75 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.