Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 403,074 CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 403,074 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $12,519,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of CTS by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of CTS by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CTS by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CTS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CTS by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Get CTS alerts:

Shares of CTS stock opened at $32.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.79. CTS Co. has a 1 year low of $18.17 and a 1 year high of $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.77.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $128.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.81 million. CTS had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 7.16%. CTS’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CTS Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

About CTS

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS).

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.