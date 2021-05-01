Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.98-5.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $705-729 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $745.29 million.Aspen Technology also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.980-5.220 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on AZPN shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Aspen Technology from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.83.

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $130.84 on Friday. Aspen Technology has a one year low of $91.15 and a one year high of $162.56. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The company had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Aspen Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Hague sold 552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.15, for a total value of $84,538.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,727 shares in the company, valued at $3,021,190.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,590 shares of company stock worth $670,791. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

