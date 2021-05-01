Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.98-5.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $705-729 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $745.29 million.Aspen Technology also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.980-5.220 EPS.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $130.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Aspen Technology has a 12 month low of $91.15 and a 12 month high of $162.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.84.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.37 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Aspen Technology from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.83.

In other Aspen Technology news, EVP John Hague sold 552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.15, for a total value of $84,538.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,021,190.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,590 shares of company stock worth $670,791 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.